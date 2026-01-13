Jennifer Lawrence reveals ‘15-minute rule’ that keeps her marriage alive
- Jennifer Lawrence discussed her marriage to art dealer Cooke Maroney, describing him as her “opposite” and the “anchor” of their family due to his organized nature.
- She admitted to struggling with organization and schedules, but acknowledged their importance as parents to their two sons, Cy and a second unnamed son.
- To maintain their marriage, Lawrence revealed they have a “15-minute wiggle room” rule for her adherence to schedules.
- Lawrence and Maroney began dating in June 2018, got engaged in February 2019, and married in October 2019.
- She previously joked that her wedding was “awful” due to the stress of ensuring guests, including Robert De Niro, were enjoying themselves, even telling De Niro to “go home” during the rehearsal dinner.