Jennifer Aniston confirms romance with new partner

Jennifer Aniston says she and ex Brad Pitt are 'buddies'
  • Jennifer Aniston has made her relationship with transformational coach and master hypnotherapist Jim Curtis Instagram official.
  • The Friends actor, 56, shared a photo of them hugging on Sunday, 2 November, captioning it “Happy birthday my love” with a red heart emoji.
  • Aniston and Curtis have been romantically linked since July, with Curtis later sharing a newsletter about finding “joy” and “magic” after a holiday with Aniston and friends.
  • Aniston has previously spoken about her 20-year struggle to have children, including unsuccessful IVF attempts, and her decision against adoption.
  • She also criticised the media's speculation and scrutiny regarding her childless status, refuting the “selfish workaholic” narrative.
