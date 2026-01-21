Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jennette McCurdy gives nod to viral confetti moment during book release

Jennette McCurdy celebrates book release with noiseless confetti after extreme reaction
  • Jennette McCurdy celebrated the release of her new debut novel, Half His Age, on The Jimmy Fallon Show.
  • During her appearance, McCurdy used noiseless confetti cannons to mark the occasion.
  • This choice was a deliberate contrast to her viral reaction to a party popper in May 2024.
  • In May 2024, McCurdy dramatically screamed when a confetti cannon was set off to celebrate her memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, reaching 80 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list.
  • She had previously described the experience with the loud confetti cannon as 'the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced'.
