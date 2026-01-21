Jennette McCurdy gives nod to viral confetti moment during book release
- Jennette McCurdy celebrated the release of her new debut novel, Half His Age, on The Jimmy Fallon Show.
- During her appearance, McCurdy used noiseless confetti cannons to mark the occasion.
- This choice was a deliberate contrast to her viral reaction to a party popper in May 2024.
- In May 2024, McCurdy dramatically screamed when a confetti cannon was set off to celebrate her memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, reaching 80 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list.
- She had previously described the experience with the loud confetti cannon as 'the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced'.