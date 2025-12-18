Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jason Donovan opens up on his relationship with Kylie Minogue

Jason Donovan opens up on his relationship with Kylie Minogue
  • Jason Donovan has spoken about his past relationship with Kylie Minogue, describing their connection as being "on another level".
  • The pair dated for three years from 1986, having played love interests Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell in the Australian soap Neighbours.
  • After their time on the show, they released the duet Especially for You, which reached number one in the UK Charts in 1988.
  • Speaking on Jamie Laing’s Good Company podcast, Donovan revealed he loved Minogue and was "heartbroken" when they broke up.
  • He also mentioned that their highly publicised relationship felt "owned by the world" and found it "tough" when Minogue moved on with Michael Hutchence.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in