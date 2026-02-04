Jason Derulo says he is bidding farewell to his old persona
- US singer-songwriter Jason Derulo has announced he will bid "farewell" to his established public persona following his current world tour.
- He described his latest album, The Last Dance (Part One), and the ongoing tour as a "final bow to the Jason that you’ve once known".
- Derulo, currently on the UK leg of his tour, stated that "A new Jason is arising" and a "different version of me will start to arise".
- He reassured fans that he would continue to perform his classic hits, despite the shift in his persona.
- The upcoming The Last Dance (Part Two) is set to introduce this "new me", with hints of changes for future live performances.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks