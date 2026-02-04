Jason Derulo says ‘a new Jason is arising’ as he teases persona reinvention

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US singer-songwriter Jason Derulo has announced he will bid "farewell" to his established persona following his current world tour, declaring that "A new Jason is arising."

The 36-year-old musician, currently on the UK leg of his tour with dates in Leeds, Manchester, and Dublin, released his latest album, The Last Dance (Part One), last month.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Derulo described his recent record and ongoing tour as a "final bow to the Jason that you’ve once known." He reflected on personal growth, stating: "Life takes us on these crazy twists and turns. And I think with every battle, you can either allow it to break you or build you stronger."

He added: "I think as I grow as a man, the music does the same thing. It changes, right? I’m dressing different, I’m going to different kinds of places to eat. It’s just the evolution of a man."

open image in gallery ‘A different version of me will start to arise’, says the singer ( Getty Images )

Addressing presenters Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, the singer confirmed he is "moving forward" and will present a new iteration of himself, noting: "A different version of me will start to arise."

Derulo, celebrated for hits such as Whatcha Say and Savage Love, reassured fans he would continue to perform his classic tracks. "I’ll still do my old songs. The worst thing in the world for me is when I go to a concert and people don’t play the song that I like the most," he explained.

He characterised The Last Dance (Part One) as "very nostalgic," aiming for a "2016" feel. The upcoming The Last Dance (Part Two), for which a release date is yet to be announced, will serve as "the introduction to the new me, and the new ways."

open image in gallery Derulo released his latest album, ‘The Last Dance (Part One)’ in January ( Getty Images for Welcome America )

While affirming he remains himself, Derulo confirmed "there will be a shift" in his public persona. He hinted at changes for live performances, saying: "Even if you come to my show now and you’ve been to my tour, say, two years ago, it’ll be very different, you know?"

Derulo rose to prominence in the late 2000s with a string of dance-pop successes, including In My Head, Ridin’ Solo, and Talk Dirty. His career boasts 14 platinum singles in the US and five UK number one hits.