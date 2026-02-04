Jason Derulo says ‘a new Jason is arising’ as he teases persona reinvention
The singer says new album and tour will be a ‘final bow to the Jason that you’ve once known’
US singer-songwriter Jason Derulo has announced he will bid "farewell" to his established persona following his current world tour, declaring that "A new Jason is arising."
The 36-year-old musician, currently on the UK leg of his tour with dates in Leeds, Manchester, and Dublin, released his latest album, The Last Dance (Part One), last month.
Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Derulo described his recent record and ongoing tour as a "final bow to the Jason that you’ve once known." He reflected on personal growth, stating: "Life takes us on these crazy twists and turns. And I think with every battle, you can either allow it to break you or build you stronger."
He added: "I think as I grow as a man, the music does the same thing. It changes, right? I’m dressing different, I’m going to different kinds of places to eat. It’s just the evolution of a man."
Addressing presenters Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, the singer confirmed he is "moving forward" and will present a new iteration of himself, noting: "A different version of me will start to arise."
Derulo, celebrated for hits such as Whatcha Say and Savage Love, reassured fans he would continue to perform his classic tracks. "I’ll still do my old songs. The worst thing in the world for me is when I go to a concert and people don’t play the song that I like the most," he explained.
He characterised The Last Dance (Part One) as "very nostalgic," aiming for a "2016" feel. The upcoming The Last Dance (Part Two), for which a release date is yet to be announced, will serve as "the introduction to the new me, and the new ways."
While affirming he remains himself, Derulo confirmed "there will be a shift" in his public persona. He hinted at changes for live performances, saying: "Even if you come to my show now and you’ve been to my tour, say, two years ago, it’ll be very different, you know?"
Derulo rose to prominence in the late 2000s with a string of dance-pop successes, including In My Head, Ridin’ Solo, and Talk Dirty. His career boasts 14 platinum singles in the US and five UK number one hits.
