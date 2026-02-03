Jason Bateman under fire for questioning pop star’s motherhood choices
- Actor Jason Bateman has faced criticism for his line of questioning towards musician Charli XCX regarding her decision not to have children during an interview on his podcast, SmartLess.
- Bateman, 57, expressed shock when Charli XCX, 33, stated she did not want children, suggesting she might change her mind if she found the “right” partner, despite her being married.
- Listeners branded the interview “disgusting” and an “incredibly rough listening experience”, accusing Bateman of making assumptions about women's choices regarding motherhood.
- Some defended Bateman, explaining that the podcast's format involves one host selecting a guest without the others knowing, which could explain his unawareness of Charli XCX's marital status.
- Charli XCX has previously discussed societal pressure on women to have children, exploring these themes in her song “I Think About It All The Time”.
