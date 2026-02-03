Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jason Bateman has been criticised for his “gross” line of questioning of Charli XCX’s decision not to have children on his podcast.

The Ozark star, who has two children with his wife Amanda Anka, was interviewing the Brat musician, 33, on SmartLess when he asked her whether she wanted to start a family, to which she replied: “I actually don't really want to have kids.”

A shocked Bateman, 57, replied: “You don't? Wait, why?” before explaining that his wife initially didn’t want kids, but changed her mind when they met.

He suggested the singer and star of new film The Moment might have the same experience, stating: “So you might find somebody”, but Charli XCX awkwardly pointed out that she was already married.

“I got to read a newspaper one of these days,” Bateman joked, adding: “Your next husband, you're gonna want kids.”

The interview has been branded “disgusting” and an “incredibly rough listening experience” by listeners left frustrated by Bateman’s apparent assumption that “a woman would change their mind on having children if they were with the right partner”.

“His positive yet pitying tone is so rancid, you can tell he's shocked she doesn't want kids bc she's a woman,” one listener wrote on X/Twitter, with another complaining on Reddit: 'Why the f*** does society continue to pressure women, in particular, about having kids?!”

However, Bateman has been defended over his lack of knowledge that Charli XCX is married to The 1975 guitarist George Daniel, arguing that this forms a basis of the podcast’s format, which sees Bateman and co-hosts Will Arnett and Sean Hayes interview high-profile subjects.

“The point of the podcast is that one host handpicks a guest with the other two not knowing who’ll they be interviewing,” a fan of the series said.

open image in gallery Jason Bateman has two kids wife wife Amanda Anka ( AFP via Getty Images )

The question about children arose when Bateman asked Charli: “Would you like to have a kid who has the same experience as you, or it’s the only child and then you get to, you know, nurture and protect?”

Charli explained to Bateman she doesn’t currently want children, saying: “That could change. I love the fantasy of having a child like naming it – it sounds so fun – but I’m like, that is exactly assigned to me as to why I should not have one.”

Bateman suggested she could change her mind, telling her: “I mean I guess I’m backing into giving myself a half a**ed compliment here, but my wife did not want to have kids.

“Once we started going out, she was like, ‘OK, I think I can have a kid with this guy.’ So you might find somebody.”

The Independent has contacted Bateman for comment.

open image in gallery Singer Charli XCX was questioned over decision to not want children on Bateman’s podcast ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

Charli XCX previously opened up about her thoughts on motherhood in the song “I Think About It All The Time”, which was inspired by seeing her close friend with a baby.

“It was crazy seeing her standing in the same clothes she’s always worn, but now she has this completely different perspective on life than I do,” she told Rolling Stone.

She said the song was inspired by wondering if she was “less of a woman” if she doesn’t have a kid, and criticised the pressure women face “to not talk about that stuff super openly, especially not in pop music or in music generally”.