Channel 4 star’s husband suffers heart attack while filming new show
- Jasmine Harman's husband, Jon, suffered a mild heart attack while filming the new Channel 4 series, Renovation in the Sun, in May.
- Jon, a cameraman, experienced chest pains and shortness of breath during the renovation of their family home in Estepona, Spain.
- He was taken to hospital, where blood tests confirmed he had suffered a mild heart attack.
- Jon disclosed that heart issues are prevalent in his family, noting his sister died from sudden arrhythmic death syndrome in 2016.
- Jasmine Harman expressed gratitude that the heart attack was mild and shared that the ordeal has taught her to respond more calmly to challenging situations.