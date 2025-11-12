Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Place in the Sun host Jasmine Harman’s husband Jon had a heart attack while filming a brand new Channel 4 show.

The couple were shooting spin-off series Renovation in the Sun in May when cameraman Jon started getting chest pains and a shortness of breath.

Jon, 45, was rushed to hospital in Estepona, Spain, where the couple are renovating a new family home, and was told he’d suffered a heart attack.

“Mid renovation, this afternoon, when we were with one of the builders, I got sort of pains in my chest and tight chested, achy arms,” Jon said from his hospital bed in Tuesday night’s episode (11 November).

“We called an ambulance, and now I’m in hospital. The blood test results suggest that I’ve had a mild heart attack.”

Earlier in the episode, Jon had spoken about heart issues running in his family. In 2016, his sister Jo died from sudden arrhythmic death syndrome, aged 40.

Recalling the incident, Jasmine told The Mirror: “We’d just had lunch and he said he started to feel funny and strange.

“He went to lie down but he then started to get very agitated and said there was a tightening in his chest.“

She said that her husband “was having a bit of trouble breathing and everything that was touching him was annoying him”, adding: “I immediately called the ambulance as soon as he said he felt funny.”

open image in gallery Cameraman Jon had a mild heart attack while shooting ‘Renovation in the Sun’ with host Jasmine Harman, his wife ( Channel 4 )

However, Jasmine said she feels lucky it was a mild heart attack and that everything is now fine – but said the ordeal has taught her to respond calmly to challenging situations.

“I used to be quite a control freak but now I feel I am able to go much more with the flow and not let things get under my skin,” she said.

Harman has appeared on the holiday home show since 2004 and was the co-host of Jonnie Irwin, who died aged 50 in February 2024 after receiving a terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2020.

After Irwin revealed his diagnosis publicly in 2022, Harman was impressed by his persistently positive attitude and shared how his approach has affected her own outlook on life.

“Throughout the last 20 years, I’ve had countless people who had something that has been a catalyst for them, whether that is a bereavement, health scare or other trauma,” Harman said.

open image in gallery Property presenter Jasmine Harman was left shaken by husband’s heart attack ( Channel 4 )

“It has made people think life is for living and that is a message I would like to say to everyone today. Not only from Jonnie’s passing, but we have also lost other family members and other friends as well. It definitely makes you want to make the best of every day.”