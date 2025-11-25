‘Vile’ Trump criticised by tearful Oscar winner while recalling Princess Diana
- Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Jamie Lee Curtis became emotional on This Morning, praising Princess Diana's "grace and kindness".
- Curtis recounted an instance where she almost met Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry on a film set.
- She grew tearful as she contrasted Diana's qualities with those of contemporary world leaders.
- Curtis strongly criticised Donald Trump, labelling him "vile" and referencing his "quiet piggy" remark to a reporter.
- She asserted that such conduct is unacceptable and should not be the enduring legacy of the United States of America.