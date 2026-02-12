Tributes paid to James Van Der Beek after his death at age 48
- James Van Der Beek’s wife and fellow actors have shared heartbreaking tributes after his death at age 48.
- “I’m so sad for your beautiful family,” actress Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote. “While James’ legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. F*** Cancer.”
- Chad Michael Murray said in a post, “Sending love and light to your beautiful family. James was a giant. We’re so so so sorry for what you’re going through. His words, art and humanity inspired all of us- he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys.”
- Van Der Beek, a father of six, had been battling cancer since the summer of 2023. His death was confirmed by his wife, who wrote on Instagram, “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.”
- Dawson’s Creek actor Busy Phillips has shared an emotional tribute to James Van Der Beek on Instagram, writing, “My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today…every person who knew James and loved him, anyone who loved his work or had the pleasure of meeting him, all of his dear friends and community that surrounded him as he battled this illness, especially his parents and brother and sister.”
