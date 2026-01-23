Traitors contestant divides viewers with ‘embarassing’ catchphrase in finale
- Traitors contestant James has divided viewers with a catchphrase that he introduced in the final episode.
- James was banished in the first round table of the episode and said in his exit speech: “I’ve learned a lot about myself, and it’s just been an incredible experience. I feel strangely serene right now. What a game. Thank you.”
- He added: “The first round table, when the blindfolds went on, I was selected immediately, and have been from the start as a t-t-traithful…faithful.”
- James then repeated the saying during his Uncloaked chat with Roxy, who was “murdered” on Thursday’s episode.
- However, while a funny and confusing play on words, “Traitful” didn’t go down too well online, with some branding it “embarrassing”.
- Others, though, loved it, admitting that they’ll miss James and that he might be their “favourite contestant ever.”