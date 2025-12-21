Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Actor who starred in hit TV series and horror films dead at age 46

James Ransone is seen at the World premiere of It Chapter Two at the Regency Village theatre in Westwood, California on August 26, 2019
James Ransone is seen at the World premiere of It Chapter Two at the Regency Village theatre in Westwood, California on August 26, 2019 (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Actor James Ransone, known for his roles in The Wire and It Chapter Two, has died at the age of 46.
  • Ransone's death was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office after police responded to his home Friday.
  • His breakout role was as Ziggy Sobotka in the second season of HBO's The Wire in 2003.
  • Ransone also gained recognition for his performance as Corporal Josh Ray Person in the miniseries Generation Kill and for his work in horror films such as Sinister and Black Phone.
  • He is survived by his wife and two children.
