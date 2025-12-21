Actor who starred in hit TV series and horror films dead at age 46
- Actor James Ransone, known for his roles in The Wire and It Chapter Two, has died at the age of 46.
- Ransone's death was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office after police responded to his home Friday.
- His breakout role was as Ziggy Sobotka in the second season of HBO's The Wire in 2003.
- Ransone also gained recognition for his performance as Corporal Josh Ray Person in the miniseries Generation Kill and for his work in horror films such as Sinister and Black Phone.
- He is survived by his wife and two children.