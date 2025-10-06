Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Amazon Prime Video quietly restores James Bond artwork to originals

Another 'James Bond' Franchise Vet Is Retiring In The Wake Of Amazon-MGM's Shake-Up
  • Amazon Prime Video faced criticism for editing James Bond movie posters to remove firearms from the original artwork.
  • Fans expressed outrage on social media, arguing that censoring Bond's iconic imagery was 'pathetic' and 'maddening'.
  • The streamer quietly restored the original artwork, including the guns, by Monday following the widespread backlash.
  • Some speculated that the initial alterations might have been a deliberate marketing ploy to generate online discussion about the franchise.
  • The incident follows Amazon MGM gaining full creative control of the James Bond franchise earlier this year, raising fan concerns about potential future changes.
