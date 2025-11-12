Watch timelapse of Jacob Elordi’s 10-hour makeover for Frankenstein role
- Jacob Elordi underwent a gruelling 10-hour daily makeover to transform into The Creature for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein.
- Netflix released a time-lapse video showcasing the extensive makeup and effects process.
- The transformation involved applying 42 separate prosthetics, a process Elordi endured approximately 20 times.
- During the lengthy sessions, Elordi passed the time by reading, using his phone, and playing games.
- Prosthetics artist Mike Hill noted Elordi 'never complained once,' and Elordi stated the performance began the moment he entered the makeup trailer.