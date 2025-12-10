Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Euphoria star dubious about show’s appeal ahead of third season

Jacob Elordi speaks about his Euphoria nude scenes
  • Jacob Elordi, who portrays Nate Jacobs in Euphoria, expressed doubts about the show's accessibility and relatability due to its intense subject matter during an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow.
  • Paltrow agreed with the show's extreme nature but noted her children connected with its depiction of relational and social media aspects rather than its graphic content.
  • Elordi confirmed he has finished filming the third season, describing it as "completely different" and suggesting his character, Nate, might be "nicer."
  • Creator Sam Levinson revealed the new season will feature a five-year time jump, with Cassie Howard and Nate getting married, promising it will be "our best season yet."
  • The third season of Euphoria is slated for release in spring 2026 and is expected to include guest appearances from Chappell Roan, Rosalía, and Trisha Paytas.
