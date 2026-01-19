Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brits Critics’ Choice prize winner revealed

Jack Whitehall returning to host Brit Awards 2026
  • Scottish singer Jacob Alon has been named the Critics’ Choice prize winner ahead of next month’s Brit Awards.
  • Alon triumphed over a shortlist that included indie artist Rose Gray and singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro.
  • Their debut album, In Limerence, released last year, earned them a place on the 2025 Mercury Prize shortlist for album of the year.
  • Alon expressed their gratitude in Scottish Gaelic, reflecting on their humble beginnings and the significance of their music reaching a wider audience.
  • The Critics’ Choice prize, supported by BBC Radio 1, has a history of recognising future stars, with previous winners including Adele and Sam Smith; the Brit Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on February 28.
In full

