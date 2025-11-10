Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jack White pays tribute to reclusive White Stripes drummer

The White Stripes perform at 46th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles
  • The White Stripes were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony held in Los Angeles.
  • Drummer Meg White was notably absent from the event, having made few public appearances since the band's split almost 15 years ago.
  • Jack White delivered an emotional speech, acknowledging Meg's absence and conveying her gratitude for the induction.
  • He concluded by delivering a lengthy parable about the formation of the garage rock band, that he claimed was originally written as a letter addressed to the drummer.
  • The event featured tributes to late musicians such as Brian Wilson and Sly Stone, alongside performances by inductees like Cyndi Lauper, who was joined by Avril Lavigne and Salt-N-Pepa.
