Jack White pays tribute to reclusive White Stripes drummer
- The White Stripes were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony held in Los Angeles.
- Drummer Meg White was notably absent from the event, having made few public appearances since the band's split almost 15 years ago.
- Jack White delivered an emotional speech, acknowledging Meg's absence and conveying her gratitude for the induction.
- He concluded by delivering a lengthy parable about the formation of the garage rock band, that he claimed was originally written as a letter addressed to the drummer.
- The event featured tributes to late musicians such as Brian Wilson and Sly Stone, alongside performances by inductees like Cyndi Lauper, who was joined by Avril Lavigne and Salt-N-Pepa.