Jack Osbourne says being on I’m a Celebrity will be ‘difficult’
- Jack Osbourne is confirmed to be joining the cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! later this week.
- He stated that leaving his family will be “difficult”, particularly following the death of his father, Ozzy Osbourne, in July.
- Osbourne hopes to make his family, including his mother Sharon and sister Kelly, proud during his time in the jungle.
- He views the show as a significant commitment and a potentially transformative experience, driven by intrigue about how he will cope.
- Other celebrities joining the 2025 series include Kelly Brook, Martin Kemp, Lisa Riley, Ruby Wax, Aitch, and Shona McGarty, with the show commencing on Sunday at 9pm on ITV1.