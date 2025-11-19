Jack Osbourne recalls moment his dad spat a dove’s head at an executive
- I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Jack Osbourne recounted the infamous story of his father, Ozzy Osbourne, biting the head off a dove during a meet and greet.
- Osbourne explained that the incident, where Ozzy spat the dove's head onto an executive, led to his album instantly charting despite the initial pandemonium.
- He also detailed a 'wild time' in Ozzy's career, including biting a bat and urinating on the Alamo, alongside the tragic death of guitarist Randy Rhoads.
- Elsewhere in the episode, Kelly Brook, Alex Scott, and Shona McGarty had a fright after discovering leeches while swimming in the creek.
- Comedian Eddie Kadi faced the A-Scare-ium Bushtucker trial, diving into a reptile-filled tank to retrieve stars, managing to collect six out of ten.