Legendary drummer’s final post two days before his death at age 83
- Legendary jazz drummer, composer, and pianist Jack DeJohnette has died at the age of 83.
- His death was confirmed by record label ECM and his personal assistant, who stated he died from congestive heart failure Sunday in New York.
- DeJohnette was renowned for his work with iconic musicians including Miles Davis, Alice Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, and Herbie Hancock.
- His career included two Grammy Awards: Best New Age Album for 'Peace Time' in 2009 and Best Jazz Instrumental Award for 'Skyline' in 2022.
- DeJohnette was seen smiling in a photo posted to his Instagram account just two days before his death.