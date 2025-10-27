Jack DeJohnette death: Jazz drummer who worked with Miles Davis dies aged 83
He worked with musicians including Alice Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, and Charles Lloyd
Legendary jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette has died at 83.
The musician played on multiple iconic records and was known for his work with stars including Miles Davis, Alice Coltrane, and Sonny Rollins.
DeJohnette’s death was confirmed by record label ECM, which released many of his recordings. His personal assistant added that he died from congestive heart failure, The Guardian reported.
His management told the German Press Agency that he died Sunday surrounded by his wife and close friends in Woodstock, New York.
DeJohnette, who was also a composer and pianist, was best known for his work on Davis’ fusion records. He contributed to works like Bitches Brew, Jack Johnson, and On The Corner.
In 2009, he won the Grammy award for Best New Age Album for his record Peace Time. He won his second Grammy in 2022, taking home the Best Jazz Instrumental Award for his album Skyline. He was nominated for four other awards throughout his career.
More to follow...
