Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Jack DeJohnette death: Jazz drummer who worked with Miles Davis dies aged 83

He worked with musicians including Alice Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, and Charles Lloyd

Carsen Holaday
in New York
Monday 27 October 2025 10:10 EDT
Comments
Jack DeJohnette has died at 83
Jack DeJohnette has died at 83 (Oliver Abels/Wiki Commons)

Legendary jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette has died at 83.

The musician played on multiple iconic records and was known for his work with stars including Miles Davis, Alice Coltrane, and Sonny Rollins.

DeJohnette’s death was confirmed by record label ECM, which released many of his recordings. His personal assistant added that he died from congestive heart failure, The Guardian reported.

His management told the German Press Agency that he died Sunday surrounded by his wife and close friends in Woodstock, New York.

DeJohnette, who was also a composer and pianist, was best known for his work on Davis’ fusion records. He contributed to works like Bitches Brew, Jack Johnson, and On The Corner.

Jack DeJohnette was best known for his drumming on Miles Davis’ fusion records
Jack DeJohnette was best known for his drumming on Miles Davis’ fusion records (Oliver Abels/Wiki Commons)

In 2009, he won the Grammy award for Best New Age Album for his record Peace Time. He won his second Grammy in 2022, taking home the Best Jazz Instrumental Award for his album Skyline. He was nominated for four other awards throughout his career.

More to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in