Ja Rule reignites long-standing 50 Cent feud after fight with associates
- Rapper Ja Rule was involved in a heated altercation with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, members of rival 50 Cent’s G-Unit, on a Delta flight.
- The incident occurred on a Sunday flight from San Francisco to New York City following Super Bowl LX and was captured in a viral video.
- Ja Rule later took to X to describe the confrontation as “hilarious,” claiming he threw a pillow at Tony Yayo.
- Delta confirmed that cabin crew addressed the dispute, leading to one passenger rebooking a later flight, though they did not specify who.
- The altercation reignited the long-standing feud between Ja Rule and 50 Cent, with 50 Cent mocking Ja Rule on Instagram.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks