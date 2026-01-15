Is Love Island: All Stars on tonight?
- The highly anticipated return of Love Island: All Stars is set to ignite with immediate drama, as two contestants are revealed to have already been in contact before even stepping foot in the villa.
- The ITV spin-off, originally slated for a Monday launch, was postponed until tonight (Thursday) following wildfires that necessitated the evacuation of the South African villa and a halt to filming.
- Host Maya Jama will welcome the islanders, prompting an early confession from Tommy, who states: "I’ve never met Jess but we’ve been messaging recently… we tried to meet up a few times." However, Jess appears taken aback, responding: "Did we?"
- Further revelations indicate that Ciaran had also previously exchanged messages with Jess.
- This 'All Stars' iteration of the popular reality dating programme brings back familiar faces from past series, all vying for a second chance at love and the coveted prize pot.