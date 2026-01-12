Love Island: All Stars to resume filming after villa evacuated and launch delayed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Love Island: All Stars is set to resume filming this week after its launch was delayed by wildfires near the show’s South Africa villa.

The winter edition of the hit ITV2 programme was due to start airing on Monday (12 January). However, ITV announced over the weekend that production had been postponed indefinitely due to health and safety concerns.

The Independent understands that show bosses are now working to resume filming, though the new airdate remains unconfirmed.

There is also no word yet on whether the series will be shorter than expected in order for the finale to air as originally planned.

Love Island: All Stars is now in its third year and ITV has already confirmed the 12 former Islanders who will be returning to the villa for a second chance at finding love in front of the cameras.

The cast includes series six fan favourite Leanne Amaning, Ronan Keating’s son Jack – who appeared in series eight – and Millie Court, who won series seven with her then-boyfriend Liam Reardon.

The cast of 'Love Island: All Stars' 2026 ( ITV )

Production for the new Love Island: All Stars series was already underway when fires broke out in the Western Cape region last week, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

The ITV shoot was called off for safety reasons on Saturday (10 January), with the broadcaster issuing a statement which read: “Further to a production evacuation owing to ongoing wildfires in the area, our assessment of the location site has concluded that filming will need to be postponed.

“Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of Love Island: All Stars will be delayed until a date to be confirmed.”

Authorities in South Africa said on Sunday (11 January) that “progress had been made” in containing one of the two major fires in the Western Cape region, while battling the other remained “challenging”.

Fronted by Love Island’s usual host Maya Jama, the All Stars edition has matched up one pair who have managed to make things work. Its inaugural season, in 2024, was won by Tom Clare and Molly Smith, who got engaged in September last year.