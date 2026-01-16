Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

I’m a Celebrity hit with legal action following accusations from former contestant

I'm a Celebrity's Andy and Janice lock heads
  • Supermodel Janice Dickinson is pursuing a six-figure lawsuit against ITV Studios, producers of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, alleging permanent disfigurement after a fall during filming.
  • The 70-year-old claims she sustained injuries to her head, lips, cheeks, and wrists after tripping while getting up to use the toilet during the 2023 All Stars spinoff in South Africa.
  • Court records indicate a personal injury claim has been lodged with the High Court, with Ms Dickinson reportedly seeking over £700,000 in damages.
  • A medical report cited by Dickinson suggests she suffers from facial dysaesthesia, permanent facial scarring, deformity, and nerve damage, leading to permanent asymmetry.
  • ITV Studios stated they do not recognise Dickinson's version of events but confirmed they looked after her at the time, paid medical expenses, and maintained contact after her return home.
