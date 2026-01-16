Supermodel sues I’m A Celebrity producers over alleged facial injuries
Janice Dickinson suffered injuries to her head, lips, cheeks, and wrists after alledged incident in South Africa
Supermodel Janice Dickinson is pursuing a six-figure lawsuit against the producers of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, alleging she was left permanently disfigured after a fall during filming.
The 70-year-old claims she sustained injuries after tripping in the middle of the night while getting up to use the toilet during the 2023 All Stars spinoff edition of the reality TV show, filmed in South Africa.
Court records indicate a personal injury claim has been lodged with the High Court against ITV Studios.
The alleged incident resulted in injuries to her head, lips, cheeks, and wrists, with representatives stating it led to permanent facial scarring, deformity, and nerve damage. Ms Dickinson is reportedly seeking more than £700,000 in damages.
While court documents detailing the claim are not yet publicly available, her UK representative, Dermot McNamara, stated: "Janice is fully committed to this legal process and seeing it through to its conclusion. She looks forward to unpacking ITV’s defences, when she receives them."
A medical report cited by the star reportedly found she suffers from facial dysaesthesia – a condition causing discomfort, heightened sensitivity, and reduced sensation due to permanent nerve damage.
It also concluded her face has been "permanently altered" with scars that cannot be concealed, and permanent asymmetry around her lower face, including the lips, mouth, cheeks, and chin.
An ITV Studios spokesperson said: “Janice Dickinson’s letter of claim has been received and reviewed.
“I’m A Celebrity operates a high level of safety protocols and the health, safety and welfare of all of our contributors are our number one priority.
“We don’t recognise this version of events. However, we looked after Janice at the time, paid her medical expenses, flew her home to LA, and the I’m A Celebrity team were in regular contact with Janice and her representatives on an ongoing basis after she returned home to America until after the programme aired seven months later.”
According to ITV at the time, the accident occurred when the contestant tripped over in camp as she was walking to the long drop overnight.
After being treated by the series’ on-site medical team, she was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Producers then made the call that it was better for Dickinson to exit the series entirely in order to recover.
Speaking about the fall in an exit interview, she said: “ I could have been the one to be second runner up or even win this series because I was just so steadfast and physiological with it. I was just waiting and biding my time with it all.
“I did my fair share in standing up, falling down. Getting my face in the dirt. I felt like they could have possibly cleaned my wounds and set me back on my path in there. But production made the right decision in the end to not send me back in.”
Ms Dickinson, who was runner-up in the original 2007 series of I’m A Celebrity, made her name as a fashion model in the 1980s, gracing multiple Vogue covers.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks