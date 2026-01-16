Supermodel sues I’m A Celebrity producers over alleged facial injuries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Supermodel Janice Dickinson is pursuing a six-figure lawsuit against the producers of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, alleging she was left permanently disfigured after a fall during filming.

The 70-year-old claims she sustained injuries after tripping in the middle of the night while getting up to use the toilet during the 2023 All Stars spinoff edition of the reality TV show, filmed in South Africa.

Court records indicate a personal injury claim has been lodged with the High Court against ITV Studios.

The alleged incident resulted in injuries to her head, lips, cheeks, and wrists, with representatives stating it led to permanent facial scarring, deformity, and nerve damage. Ms Dickinson is reportedly seeking more than £700,000 in damages.

open image in gallery Janice Dickinson’s injuries to her face that she claims she sustained while on the reality TV show 'I'm a Celebrity South Africa' ( Janice Dickinson )

While court documents detailing the claim are not yet publicly available, her UK representative, Dermot McNamara, stated: "Janice is fully committed to this legal process and seeing it through to its conclusion. She looks forward to unpacking ITV’s defences, when she receives them."

A medical report cited by the star reportedly found she suffers from facial dysaesthesia – a condition causing discomfort, heightened sensitivity, and reduced sensation due to permanent nerve damage.

It also concluded her face has been "permanently altered" with scars that cannot be concealed, and permanent asymmetry around her lower face, including the lips, mouth, cheeks, and chin.

An ITV Studios spokesperson said: “Janice Dickinson’s letter of claim has been received and reviewed.

“I’m A Celebrity operates a high level of safety protocols and the health, safety and welfare of all of our contributors are our number one priority.

“We don’t recognise this version of events. However, we looked after Janice at the time, paid her medical expenses, flew her home to LA, and the I’m A Celebrity team were in regular contact with Janice and her representatives on an ongoing basis after she returned home to America until after the programme aired seven months later.”

open image in gallery ‘We don’t recognise this version of events,’ says an ITV spokesperson following Dickinson’s claims ( Janice Dickinson )

According to ITV at the time, the accident occurred when the contestant tripped over in camp as she was walking to the long drop overnight.

After being treated by the series’ on-site medical team, she was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Producers then made the call that it was better for Dickinson to exit the series entirely in order to recover.

Speaking about the fall in an exit interview, she said: “ I could have been the one to be second runner up or even win this series because I was just so steadfast and physiological with it. I was just waiting and biding my time with it all.

open image in gallery Janice Dickinson pictured in October 2022 ( Getty Images )

“I did my fair share in standing up, falling down. Getting my face in the dirt. I felt like they could have possibly cleaned my wounds and set me back on my path in there. But production made the right decision in the end to not send me back in.”

Ms Dickinson, who was runner-up in the original 2007 series of I’m A Celebrity, made her name as a fashion model in the 1980s, gracing multiple Vogue covers.