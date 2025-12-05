I’m A Celebrity camp has major shake-up after star’s exit
- A new "democracy" has been declared in the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! camp, with leadership roles abolished after Ruby Wax's exit.
- Lisa Riley, who was serving as deputy leader, stepped down from her role, and campmates now collectively decide on chores.
- Angryginge expressed his disappointment over Ruby Wax's departure, stating he believed she was the show's potential winner.
- Angryginge also revealed he is a "Swiftie" during a discussion about pop superstar Taylor Swift with other campmates.
- Martin Kemp and Tom Read Wilson successfully completed the "Lethal Libraries" Bushtucker trial, winning five out of a possible seven stars for the camp.