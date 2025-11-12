ITV implements new I’m a Celebrity rule for viewers
- ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is implementing a new rule for its Bushtucker Trials.
- Contestants will now be limited to participating in a maximum of two consecutive trials.
- This change aims to prevent viewers from repeatedly voting for the same celebrities, a common occurrence in past series.
- The new rule is intended to ensure more balanced screen time for all contestants and allow new personalities to emerge.
- The show, hosted by Ant and Dec, is scheduled to return to ITV on Sunday 16 November at 9pm.