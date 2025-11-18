Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

I’m a Celeb’s Ruby Wax opens up on disastrous interview with Donald Trump

Video Player Placeholder
I’m a Celeb’s Ruby Wax shares disastrous five-minute interview with Donald Trump
  • Ruby Wax disclosed on I’m A Celebrity that Donald Trump labelled her "the most obnoxious person" during an interview more than 25 years ago.
  • The incident occurred when Wax laughed after Trump expressed his ambition to become president.
  • Wax, 72, initially thought Trump was joking during their conversation for her BBC series, Ruby's American Pie.
  • She recounted the exchange as her "most embarrassing moment," observing that Trump became hostile and "looked at me with hatred."
  • Following a subsequent question, Trump informed her she was "the most obnoxious person I have ever met."
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in