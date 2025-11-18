Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Martin Kemp’s daughter has hilarious reaction to I’m a Celebrity stunt

Harleymoon Kemp's hilarious reaction to dad's terrifying I'm a Celeb stunt
  • Harleymoon Kemp shared her reaction to her father Martin Kemp's terrifying I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! stunt.
  • Martin Kemp, 64, a former Spandau Ballet bassist, parachuted from a helicopter for the show.
  • He was joined by Eastenders actress Shona McGarty during the daring leap.
  • His daughter, Harleymoon, 36, appeared visibly concerned while watching the event.
  • Upon landing, Martin Kemp described the parachute jump as "the best experience I've had in years".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in