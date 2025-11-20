Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lisa Riley reveals she drank ‘three bottles a night’ in candid I’m A Celeb admission

I'm a Celeb's Lisa Riley opens up on alcohol struggles
  • Emmerdale star Lisa Riley discussed her sobriety journey on I'm A Celebrity, revealing she previously drank "three bottles of Malbec a night".
  • She explained that her heavy drinking began after her mother's death, as she "could not cope" with the grief.
  • Riley decided "enough is enough" and sought help for her alcohol consumption.
  • She travelled to New York to attend Alcoholics Anonymous, describing the experience as "fascinating".
  • Riley chose to seek treatment abroad to avoid public attention and prevent rumours from spreading about her journey.
