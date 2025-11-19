I’m A Celebrity’s Lisa Riley has opened up on her sobriety journey, revealing she would previously drink “three bottles of Malbec a night”.

Speaking to Jack Osbourne and Angry Ginge on Wednesday’s (19 November) episode, the Emmerdale star said she “could not cope” after her mother died, so she turned to wine which “suffocated everything”.

The actor later decided “enough is enough” and decided to fly to New York to attend Alcoholics Anonymous, describing the experience as “fascinating”.

She said that she decided to seek treatment abroad to be away from the spotlight, where rumours about her journey wouldn’t spread.