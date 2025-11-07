I’m a Celebrity 2025 contestants ‘revealed’ as stars prepare to head into the jungle
- The reported line-up for the new series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has allegedly been revealed ahead of its launch on ITV.
- The Sun newspaper reportedly leaked the list of 12 contestants, which includes Jack Osbourne, Kelly Brook, and Ruby Wax.
- Other notable figures rumoured to be entering the Australian jungle are football pundit Alex Scott, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, and EastEnders actor Shona McGarty.
- Emmerdale's Lisa Riley, comedian Eddie Kadi, rapper Aitch, model Vogue Williams, social media star Angry Ginge, and reality TV personality Tom Read Wilson are also reportedly part of the cast.
- The new series, hosted by Ant and Dec, is set to premiere on ITV on Sunday 16 November, with ITV having been contacted for comment.