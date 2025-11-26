I’m A Celeb campmates left divided after star steals treat
- Comedian Ruby Wax caused a “frenzy” in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle after claiming an entire bag of sweets for herself following a challenge.
- The incident unfolded during Tuesday night's episode after Kelly Brook, Eddie Kadi, Tom Read Wilson, and Vogue Williams successfully completed a ‘jungle nursery challenge'.
- Contestants were rewarded with six bags of sweets, including liquorice all-sorts, which Wax declared “each man for itself” and took for herself.
- Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp described the scene as “chaos” and a “frenzy for sugar”, while Wax admitted her “inner animal took over”.
- The following morning, campmates reflected on the situation, with Alex Scott suggesting it highlighted how small issues can escalate, and Morgan Burtwistle proposing that chefs divide future rewards fairly.