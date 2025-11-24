Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kelly Osbourne hits out at Kelly Brook over clash with brother

Kelly Osbourne slams ‘bully’ Kelly Brook following feud with brother Jack
  • Kelly Osbourne has accused Kelly Brook of bullying her brother, Jack Osbourne, during their time on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.
  • The bullying allegation came after repeated disagreements between Brook and Jack concerning cooking in the jungle.
  • In an Instagram video, Kelly labelled Brook as “performative” and “over-dramatic”, stating she felt protective of her brother.
  • Kelly expressed that Brook's behaviour triggered her “big-sister vibes”, making her want to “attack” Brook for acting like a “bully.”
  • Brook's stepfather has refuted the bullying claims, dismissing them as 'a load of rubbish', according to the Daily Mail.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in