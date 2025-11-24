Kelly Osbourne hits out at Kelly Brook over clash with brother
- Kelly Osbourne has accused Kelly Brook of bullying her brother, Jack Osbourne, during their time on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.
- The bullying allegation came after repeated disagreements between Brook and Jack concerning cooking in the jungle.
- In an Instagram video, Kelly labelled Brook as “performative” and “over-dramatic”, stating she felt protective of her brother.
- Kelly expressed that Brook's behaviour triggered her “big-sister vibes”, making her want to “attack” Brook for acting like a “bully.”
- Brook's stepfather has refuted the bullying claims, dismissing them as 'a load of rubbish', according to the Daily Mail.