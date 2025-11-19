Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reptile-infested tank awaits comedian in next I’m A Celeb Bushtucker trial

  • Comedian Eddie Kadi is set to undertake the A-Scare-ium Bushtucker trial on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
  • The trial involves Kadi repeatedly diving into a reptile-infested tank to locate submerged tokens.
  • A preview shows Kadi struggling during the challenge, exclaiming he has lost a key, which causes distress to presenters Ant and Dec.
  • Kadi's performance in the trial is vital for winning food for his campmates.
  • Viewers will need to watch Wednesday night's episode on ITV1 to discover if he successfully completes the task.
