Reptile-infested tank awaits comedian in next I’m A Celeb Bushtucker trial
- Comedian Eddie Kadi is set to undertake the A-Scare-ium Bushtucker trial on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
- The trial involves Kadi repeatedly diving into a reptile-infested tank to locate submerged tokens.
- A preview shows Kadi struggling during the challenge, exclaiming he has lost a key, which causes distress to presenters Ant and Dec.
- Kadi's performance in the trial is vital for winning food for his campmates.
- Viewers will need to watch Wednesday night's episode on ITV1 to discover if he successfully completes the task.