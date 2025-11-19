I’m a Celeb 2025 live: Ruby Wax tells all on disastrous Donald Trump meeting
Tuesday night’s episode also saw Aitch take on the latest Bushtucker trial
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is in full swing, with famous faces including rapper Aitch, former Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and broadcaster Ruby Wax entering the Australian jungle.
In total, 10 celebrities have arrived in the camp, where over the next three weeks they will endure gruesome tasks and nail-biting challenges.
Aitch was the latest star taking on the grisly Buchtucker trial in Tuesday night’s episode (18 November) – and landed an impressive seven stars.
Elsewhere, Wax flexed her interviewing skills as she quizzed her fellow campmates on their lives outside of the jungle - before revealing what she really thought of some of her previous interviewees, including Donald Trump.
Recalling her encounter with the president, which took place more than 25 years ago, the 72-year-old said he branded her “obnoxious”.
Tonight’s episode airs at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.
Campmates in tears over family photos – after just three days
They’ve only been in the jungle for a few days, but the tears were flowing as the celebrities received photos of their loved ones last night.
Here’s who was in each of the snaps...
- Jack’s photo was one of his family - including his wife Aree and four kids
- Alex’s was a photo of her and girlfriend Jess Glynne, plus her mum
- Kelly’s was a photo of her husband Jeremy and dog Teddy
- Ginge’s was a photo of him and his family at Old Trafford
- Aitch’s photo was of his two twin sisters, Gracie and Hattie
- Martin’s was a photo of his family, including wife Shirlie, son Roman and daughter Harley Moon
- Eddie’s was a photo of his family, including his mum and sister
- Shona’s was a photo of her family and dog
- Ruby’s was a photo of her two cats.
How Angryginge got his nickname
The YouTuber is arguably one of the lesser-known stars currently camping out in the Aussie jungle.
Meanwhile, here in the UK, his best mates have been making media appearances to share their support.
Ginge’s pals Chazza and Heinz - who are part of the Bov Boys streaming collective with him - popped up on today’s episode of Lorraine, where they revealed how the I’m A Celebrity star got his nickname.
Chazza explained: “When he used to play FIFA, he used to rage at the game. So I think that was one of the words he used to describe himself.”
Ginge, whose real name is Morgan, doesn’t have a personality to match the nickname though. “He genuinely is one of the nicest guys you could ever meet,” Chazza said.
I’m A Celeb’s Kelly Brook reveals ‘mortifying’ fart mishap with world-famous singer
Who’s the most meme-worthy of the celebs so far? Without a doubt, it’s Aitch...
Kelly recalls embarrassing mishap at Gwyneth Paltrow's house
Here’s another of the classy conversations from earlier, which saw Kelly tell everyone how she once farted in front of Madonna. At Gwyneth Paltrow’s house, no less.
Jack opens up about addiction
The former reality TV star was quizzed on his struggles by Ruby Wax.
Watch their conversation again below...
How do we all think Eddie will do in the trial? There was one campmate who certainly didn’t hide their delight...
Watch: Ruby Wax opens up about OJ Simpson interview
Ruby is really delivering when it comes to fascinating anecdotes.
Here’s another of her best bits from last night, which saw the former chat show host reflect on what it was like interviewing OJ Simpson.
The final thing left to do is for Ant and Dec to reveal who is taking on the next trial - called ‘the escarium’.
And it’s... Eddie! Which will be great television.
I was fully ready to eyeroll at these picture reveals but it’s really nice? Martin’s crying, Aitch is beaming at a snap of his sisters… and Ruby has a picture of her cats.
