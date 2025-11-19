Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

I’m a Celeb 2025 live: Ruby Wax tells all on disastrous Donald Trump meeting

Tuesday night’s episode also saw Aitch take on the latest Bushtucker trial

Rachel McGrath,Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 19 November 2025 03:40 EST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
I’m a Celeb’s Ruby Wax shares disastrous five-minute interview with Donald Trump

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is in full swing, with famous faces including rapper Aitch, former Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp and broadcaster Ruby Wax entering the Australian jungle.

In total, 10 celebrities have arrived in the camp, where over the next three weeks they will endure gruesome tasks and nail-biting challenges.

Aitch was the latest star taking on the grisly Buchtucker trial in Tuesday night’s episode (18 November) – and landed an impressive seven stars.

Elsewhere, Wax flexed her interviewing skills as she quizzed her fellow campmates on their lives outside of the jungle - before revealing what she really thought of some of her previous interviewees, including Donald Trump.

Recalling her encounter with the president, which took place more than 25 years ago, the 72-year-old said he branded her “obnoxious”.

Tonight’s episode airs at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

Campmates in tears over family photos – after just three days

They’ve only been in the jungle for a few days, but the tears were flowing as the celebrities received photos of their loved ones last night.

Here’s who was in each of the snaps...

  • Jack’s photo was one of his family - including his wife Aree and four kids
  • Alex’s was a photo of her and girlfriend Jess Glynne, plus her mum
  • Kelly’s was a photo of her husband Jeremy and dog Teddy
  • Ginge’s was a photo of him and his family at Old Trafford
  • Aitch’s photo was of his two twin sisters, Gracie and Hattie
  • Martin’s was a photo of his family, including wife Shirlie, son Roman and daughter Harley Moon
  • Eddie’s was a photo of his family, including his mum and sister
  • Shona’s was a photo of her family and dog
  • Ruby’s was a photo of her two cats.
Jacob Stolworthy19 November 2025 08:30

How Angryginge got his nickname

The YouTuber is arguably one of the lesser-known stars currently camping out in the Aussie jungle.

Meanwhile, here in the UK, his best mates have been making media appearances to share their support.

Ginge’s pals Chazza and Heinz - who are part of the Bov Boys streaming collective with him - popped up on today’s episode of Lorraine, where they revealed how the I’m A Celebrity star got his nickname.

Chazza explained: “When he used to play FIFA, he used to rage at the game. So I think that was one of the words he used to describe himself.”

Ginge, whose real name is Morgan, doesn’t have a personality to match the nickname though. “He genuinely is one of the nicest guys you could ever meet,” Chazza said.

Jacob Stolworthy19 November 2025 08:00

First Celia Imrie, now Kelly Brook - why is this autumn’s TV so, well, gassy?

I’m A Celeb’s Kelly Brook reveals ‘mortifying’ fart mishap with world-famous singer

I’m A Celebrity’s Kelly Brook has revealed that she was “mortified” after she farted in front of a world-famous singer. Talking to fellow campmates Ruby Wax and Angry Ginge on Tuesday’s (18 November) episode of the reality competition, the model recalled the time that she was invited for a macrobiotic dinner party hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow and attended by Madonna. During the dinner, which only served plant-based and organic food, the 42-year-old said her “stomach started rumbling so bad” as she was on a diet. “I let out the smelliest fart,” she admitted, adding that it “went right up her [Madonna’s] nose”, who later “scuttled away”.
Rachel McGrath19 November 2025 05:00

Who’s the most meme-worthy of the celebs so far? Without a doubt, it’s Aitch...

Rachel McGrath19 November 2025 03:00

Kelly recalls embarrassing mishap at Gwyneth Paltrow's house

Here’s another of the classy conversations from earlier, which saw Kelly tell everyone how she once farted in front of Madonna. At Gwyneth Paltrow’s house, no less.

Kelly Brook reveals mortifying fart mishap with Madonna at Gwyneth Paltrow’s dinner party on I’m a Celeb
Rachel McGrath19 November 2025 01:00

Jack opens up about addiction

The former reality TV star was quizzed on his struggles by Ruby Wax.

Watch their conversation again below...

Jack Osbourne opens up about teen addiction and his journey to sobriety
Rachel McGrath19 November 2025 00:01

How do we all think Eddie will do in the trial? There was one campmate who certainly didn’t hide their delight...

Rachel McGrath18 November 2025 23:00

Watch: Ruby Wax opens up about OJ Simpson interview

Ruby is really delivering when it comes to fascinating anecdotes.

Here’s another of her best bits from last night, which saw the former chat show host reflect on what it was like interviewing OJ Simpson.

I'm A Celeb's Ruby Wax on OJ Simpson interview: 'He tried to kill me'
Rachel McGrath18 November 2025 22:44

The final thing left to do is for Ant and Dec to reveal who is taking on the next trial - called ‘the escarium’.

And it’s... Eddie! Which will be great television.

Rachel McGrath18 November 2025 22:15

I was fully ready to eyeroll at these picture reveals but it’s really nice? Martin’s crying, Aitch is beaming at a snap of his sisters… and Ruby has a picture of her cats.

Ruby with her photo
Ruby with her photo (ITV)
Rachel McGrath18 November 2025 22:11

