I’m a Celeb’s Angry Ginge says girlfriend dumped him during huge livestream
- YouTuber Angry Ginge revealed details of a past breakup during a conversation with Ruby Wax on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.
- He disclosed that a former girlfriend ended their relationship while he was in the middle of a livestream.
- Despite being dumped, the 24-year-old continued his livestream for an additional six hours.
- Ginge also recounted a romantic gesture he made when asking her to be his girlfriend, involving rose petals leading to a teddy bear and a rose.
- The discussion took place during Tuesday's episode of the reality show, broadcast on 25 November 2025.