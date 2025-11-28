I’m A Celeb star voted off in shock first elimination
- Former Lioness Alex Scott has become the first contestant to be eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2025.
- Scott was sent home following a viewer vote, with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announcing she and former model Kelly Brook were in the bottom two.
- The announcement of Scott and Brook being in the bottom two reportedly surprised their fellow campmates.
- Other celebrities were immune from the public vote after successfully completing a live Bushtucker trial.
- Further eliminations are anticipated nightly until the reality show’s finale on Sunday, 7 December.