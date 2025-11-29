Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Jess Glynne didn’t greet Alex Scott upon I’m A Celebrity exit

I’m a Celeb’s Alex Scott ‘never knew happiness’ before relationship with pop star girlfriend
  • Alex Scott, Jess Glynne's girlfriend, was evicted from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! after receiving the fewest public votes.
  • Jess Glynne was unable to greet Scott at the bridge due to a significant family emergency.
  • Glynne's mother recently suffered a major stroke and required urgent brain surgery, which kept Glynne close to home.
  • Glynne posted on Instagram expressing immense pride in Scott's performance on the show, despite her early departure.
  • Scott reflected positively on her jungle experience, highlighting the special connections she made with her fellow campmates.
