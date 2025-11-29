Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer Jess Glynne has revealed she missed greeting her girlfriend, former footballer Alex Scott, after her I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! eviction, as her mother recently suffered a major stroke requiring urgent brain surgery.

The 41-year-old former England international hugged her campmates as they cheered her name after it was announced that she had received the fewest votes and would be heading home.

During her two weeks in the camp, Scott skydived from 12,000 feet and even waded through offal as part of the show’s challenges.

Glynne celebrated her girlfriend’s efforts with a post on Instagram, telling followers she was "unbelievably proud" of her partner.

“My woman might be out far earlier than she deserved, but I’m so unbelievably proud of her,” she said.

“She didn’t get the airtime to show how incredible she really is and trust me, this is only the beginning.”

Alex Scott was first star eliminated from I'm a Celebrity 2025

Explaining why she was not there to meet Scott at the end of the bridge, Glynne wrote: “Over the last few weeks, my mum suffered a major stroke and needed urgent brain surgery.

“It’s been a really life-altering time for my family, and I’ve had to stay close to home.

“Alex would always want me to be where I’m needed most. I can’t wait to have her back by my side.”

Scott was up for eviction alongside TV personality Jack Osbourne, social media star Angryginge, rapper Aitch, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, model Kelly Brook, and comedian Ruby Wax.

“My jungle experience has been a whole lot more than what I expected it to be,” Scott said on Friday’s episode of the ITV reality show.

“It’s been really special to connect with a group of people that have allowed me to just be me.”

She and Brook, who bonded during their time on the show, were the final two up for eviction.

It came after emotional farewell speeches at the camp, when Kemp said the competition is the best thing he has done for years.

Jess Glynne celebrated her girlfriend's efforts with a post on Instagram, telling followers she was 'unbelievably proud' of her partner

“The older I’ve got, the harder I find it to make new friends,” Kemp said.

“But what I think we have done and what we’ve created, is not just a friendship, but it’s a special bond that’s the most important for me that we did it together.

“It’s the best thing that I’ve done for years.”

Speaking to presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Scott said she would like EastEnders actress Shona McGarty to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

“I think Shona being named Queen of the Jungle, would just change her and give her the confidence to take on life,” the former Lioness said.

Earlier in the show, Osbourne told his campmates his late grandfather Don Arden “pulled guns on people” during his time as a music manager.

The 40-year-old explained how Arden, who is the father of his mother Sharon Osbourne, used to dangle bands out the window unless they signed to him, and that he fell out with his mother after she began managing his father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who died earlier this year.

He said: “She (Sharon) was his protege, he taught her everything and he did all sorts of screwed up things.

“Had my mum sign all these documents and everything was in her name so he would never get in trouble…they would firebomb other record companies. That’s why my grandfather knew the Krays.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Saturday at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player, while I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX and STV Player.