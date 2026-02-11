Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jarvis Cocker to replace Iggy Pop on BBC Radio 6 Music show

Jarvis Cocker on stage at Glastonbury with his band, Pulp
Jarvis Cocker on stage at Glastonbury with his band, Pulp (Getty Images)
  • Iggy Pop is taking a year-long break from his BBC Radio 6 Music show after 12 years to focus on music projects, with an anticipated return in 2027.
  • Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker will replace Iggy Pop, hosting the Sunday night programme from 5 April.
  • Cocker previously hosted a show on 6 Music for seven years before leaving in 2017 and expressed excitement about returning to the station.
  • US singer Beth Ditto will also join the weekend schedule, taking over the Saturday morning slot from 4 April.
  • Iggy Pop's final show before his hiatus will air on 29 March, from 4pm to 6pm.
