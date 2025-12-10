Fifth nation announces Eurovision 2026 boycott over ‘disunity’
- Iceland has become the fifth nation to announce its boycott of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.
- Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and the Netherlands have also withdrawn from the forthcoming competition.
- All five countries have pulled out following the confirmation of Israel's participation, despite calls for its exclusion over military actions in Gaza.
- Icelandic broadcaster RÚV stated that Israel's involvement has created disunity among European Broadcasting Union members and the public.
- The European Broadcasting Union did not hold a vote on Israel's participation, instead introducing new rules to prevent external influence on voting.