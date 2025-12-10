Iceland is the fifth country to boycott Eurovision over Israel’s participation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iceland has become the fifth country to boycott the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.

The Nordic country joins Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and the Netherlands in saying that they will not participate in next year’s competition.

All five countries have withdrawn after it was confirmed last week that Israel will be taking part despite some calls for the country to be excluded over its military action in Gaza.

“Participation of Israeli national broadcaster, Kan, in the contest has created disunity among both members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the general public,” Icelandic broadcaster RÚV said in a statement on Wednesday (10 December).

As reported by BBC, Iceland had previously indicated it intended to skip next year’s contest, but wished to wait until the issue could be discussed by its board of directors before making it official.

The meeting took place just a few hours before the deadline for countries to confirm whether they will participate in the 70th edition of the singing competition, due to be held in Austria next May.

The EBU had backed away from calling a vote on Israeli participation, and instead passed rules aimed at discouraging governments from influencing the contest.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We support the collective decision made by members of the EBU. This is about enforcing the rules of the EBU and being inclusive.”

By contrast, Irish national broadcaster RTE described Israel’s participation as “unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza”.

The RTE statement said: “Following today’s EBU winter general assembly in Geneva at which Israel’s participation in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest was confirmed, RTE’s position remains unchanged.”

More to follow...