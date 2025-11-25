Ice-T addresses his Law and Order: SVU status after 23 seasons
- Ice-T has addressed his reduced screen time as Sergeant Odafin Tutuola on the current season of Law & Order: SVU.
- He explained to TMZ that the cutback is due to budget constraints following Kelli Giddish's return as a series regular, meaning the show could not afford both full-time.
- Ice-T, who has been on the show for 23 seasons, has appeared in four out of eight episodes this season, a significant reduction from previous seasons.
- Despite the decreased appearances, he assured fans he is not leaving the series and will be "sprinkled throughout this season".
- The actor-rapper stated he is content with the change, as it allows him more time for family and other projects.