Ice-T addresses his Law and Order: SVU status after 23 seasons

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 27 trailer
  • Ice-T has addressed his reduced screen time as Sergeant Odafin Tutuola on the current season of Law & Order: SVU.
  • He explained to TMZ that the cutback is due to budget constraints following Kelli Giddish's return as a series regular, meaning the show could not afford both full-time.
  • Ice-T, who has been on the show for 23 seasons, has appeared in four out of eight episodes this season, a significant reduction from previous seasons.
  • Despite the decreased appearances, he assured fans he is not leaving the series and will be "sprinkled throughout this season".
  • The actor-rapper stated he is content with the change, as it allows him more time for family and other projects.
