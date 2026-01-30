Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

John Leguizamo tells ICE-supporting fans to boycott his movies

John Leguizamo issues stern warning to ICE-supporting fans
  • Actor and comedian John Leguizamo has publicly urged followers who support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to unfollow him.
  • He also called for them to boycott his shows and movies.
  • Leguizamo made this statement in an Instagram video on Wednesday, January 28.
  • His comments follow the deadly shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal immigration agents.
  • The actor's stance comes amid nationwide protests against the administration’s immigration crackdown.
