John Leguizamo tells ICE-supporting fans to boycott his movies
- Actor and comedian John Leguizamo has publicly urged followers who support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to unfollow him.
- He also called for them to boycott his shows and movies.
- Leguizamo made this statement in an Instagram video on Wednesday, January 28.
- His comments follow the deadly shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal immigration agents.
- The actor's stance comes amid nationwide protests against the administration’s immigration crackdown.
