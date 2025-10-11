Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Disgraced LostProphets frontman Ian Watkins dies after prison attack

Police 'missed chances' to catch paedophile rock star Ian Watkins
  • Ian Watkins, the former Lostprophets singer, died after being attacked in Wakefield prison, West Yorkshire, on Saturday morning.
  • He was serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences, including the attempted rape of a fan's baby, for which he was jailed in 2013.
  • Police and paramedics attended HMP Wakefield, where Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene after reportedly being ambushed and fatally injured with a knife.
  • Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have launched a murder investigation into his death.
  • Watkins had previously been stabbed in the same prison in 2023, an incident where he was reportedly taken hostage by other inmates.
