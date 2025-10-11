Disgraced LostProphets frontman Ian Watkins dies after prison attack
- Ian Watkins, the former Lostprophets singer, died after being attacked in Wakefield prison, West Yorkshire, on Saturday morning.
- He was serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences, including the attempted rape of a fan's baby, for which he was jailed in 2013.
- Police and paramedics attended HMP Wakefield, where Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene after reportedly being ambushed and fatally injured with a knife.
- Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have launched a murder investigation into his death.
- Watkins had previously been stabbed in the same prison in 2023, an incident where he was reportedly taken hostage by other inmates.