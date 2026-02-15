Sir Ian McKellen opens up about mortality after stage fall
- Sir Ian McKellen has reflected on mortality, stating that "death is ever present" two years after his fall from the stage during a West End performance.
- The 86-year-old actor sustained wrist and neck injuries after losing his footing during a fight scene in the play Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre in June 2024.
- McKellen was forced to withdraw from the production following medical advice, despite hoping to return to the stage.
- He shared that the incident led him to accept his own mortality and feel "shame" for letting down the production, reliving the fall multiple times.
- Despite the accident, McKellen is promoting an experimental VR production and will reprise his role as Gandalf in the upcoming Lord of the Rings film, The Hunt for Gollum.
