Sir Ian McKellen opens up about mortality after stage fall

Ian McKellen says Shakespeare fat suit saved him during stage fall
  • Sir Ian McKellen has reflected on mortality, stating that "death is ever present" two years after his fall from the stage during a West End performance.
  • The 86-year-old actor sustained wrist and neck injuries after losing his footing during a fight scene in the play Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre in June 2024.
  • McKellen was forced to withdraw from the production following medical advice, despite hoping to return to the stage.
  • He shared that the incident led him to accept his own mortality and feel "shame" for letting down the production, reliving the fall multiple times.
  • Despite the accident, McKellen is promoting an experimental VR production and will reprise his role as Gandalf in the upcoming Lord of the Rings film, The Hunt for Gollum.
